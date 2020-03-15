The Genealogy of Happiness at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What is the relationship between happiness and virtue, money, pleasure, relationships, mindfulness, and satisfaction? Find out Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Town Library. “The Genealogy of Happiness: From Aristotle to Positive Psychology” is presented by the library in collaboration with the Vermont Humanities Council as part of the Springfield Wellness Week.

William Edelglass will discuss different concepts of happiness and numerous claims about what makes us happy based on the results of “the new science of happiness.” His talk will include the findings of positive psychology in the context of the history of the idea of happiness.

Edelglass teaches philosophy, environmental studies, and Buddhist studies at Marlboro College. He has published widely in Buddhist philosophy, environmental philosophy, and 20th-century European philosophy. Recent projects include work on phenomenology and climate ethics; rethinking faith and reason in Indian Buddhism; Buddhism and human dignity; the limits of language; deep time; and happiness and the science of meditation.

Edelglass is the principal scholar for the Brattleboro Words Project, funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of their Creating Humanities Communities program. The project brings together local people and institutions, including schools, community groups, and individuals to explore the intersection of history, people, places, and writing.

The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street, Springfield. As with all library programs, it is free, accessible to people with disabilities, and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 802-885-3108 or stlas@vermontel.net.