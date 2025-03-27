The connection between nutrition and oral health

REGION – You’re well aware of the importance of preventive care in maintaining oral health. But did you know that, besides brushing, flossing and regular dental exams, snacking can also be a form of preventive care?

Let us elaborate. Certain foods contain vitamins and nutrients that can help both preserve oral health and prevent serious issues down the line. These nutrients include classic power players like calcium and vitamin D, as well as immunity-boosting antioxidants, inflammation-reducing omega-3 fatty acids, and more.

In honor of National Nutrition Month, let’s take a look at which nutrients support healthy teeth and gums, and how you can easily incorporate these nutrients into your diet, to help you make dietary decisions that satisfy both your teeth and your taste buds.

According to the American Dental Association, diet and oral health are inextricably linked. Nutrition affects the health of the mouth, and the health of the mouth affects your nutrient intake. Significant tooth decay, gum disease, or missing teeth may cause trouble chewing certain foods. This, in turn, may lead to a restricted diet, greater risk of malnutrition, and other potentially serious health problems.

Supporting oral health through diet goes beyond simply limiting sugary and acidic foods and drinks. To really bolster the health of teeth and gums, it is important that you eat a diet packed with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, to support your oral health at the cellular level.

Here are some recommend foods known to help strengthen immunity, fight bacteria, and reduce inflammation:

Dairy products rich in calcium and vitamin D help promote healthy teeth and bones, and reduce the risk of tooth loss. Vegan and lactose-free options include leafy greens, beans, nuts and fortified alternative milks, which are also packed with smile-supporting calcium.

Crisp, raw fruits and vegetables help clean plaque from teeth and freshen breath. Every time you snack on apples, carrots, or celery, you’re also taking care of your teeth.

Fresh cranberries interrupt the bonding of oral bacteria before they can form damaging plaque. This makes them the perfect treat for supporting a healthy mouth.

Foods high in antioxidants help protect gums and other tissues from cell damage and bacterial infection. Antioxidant-rich foods include berries, citrus, tomatoes, kale, broccoli, nuts, sweet potatoes, and even green tea.

Foods rich in folic acid promote a healthy mouth and support cell growth throughout the entire body. This member of the vitamin B family can be found in leafy greens and brewer’s yeast.

Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation and support bone density, among a host of other health benefits. Salmon, tuna, mackerel, avocado, tofu, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are all rich in omega-3’s.

Choosing foods that support your teeth and gums can have a big impact on your long-term oral and overall health.

Article written by Delta Dental, submitted by Greater Falls Dentistry.