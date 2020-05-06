REGION – People who smoke or vape are encouraged to quit now more than ever. “There has never been a better time and there has never been a better reason to quit,” said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont Commissioner of Health during a press conference March 27, 2020.

Since people in Vermont are living under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, tobacco and vape users are encouraged to take this opportunity and quit. Without many of the pre-Covid-19 distractions, routines, and appointments to follow through with, many are able to better focus on the intention of quitting smoking or vaping or to virtually support someone you know who is quitting.

Parents, you know that conversation you have been meaning to have with your child? Well, now you are home together, the time is now to have a conversation with them about the increased risks of harm from smoking or vaping. Let them know you unconditionally love and support them, and that their health and wellbeing is your utmost concern. Let them know you will be there supporting them to quit smoking or vaping. Together, you can explore ways to quit and identify cessation tools and resources for your child, and tools and resources for you to support your child’s cessation process.

Are you or someone you know thinking about quitting smoking or vaping? 802QUITS.org or 1-800-QUIT-NOW is a free resource to adults and teens who want to quit using nicotine or are trying to stay nicotine free. This resource provides free online, text, and phone services; make your own quit plan; and patches, gum, lozenges – some restrictions for nicotine replacement may apply.

Victoria Silsby, prevention specialist at The Collaborative is available to answer questions by phone or email at 802-824-4200 or victoria@thecollaborative.us.

The Collaborative, since 1999, serves Bennington County, western Windham and southern Windsor counties. Our direct service area includes 18 towns encompassing the Northshire and mountain towns and nine schools focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance-free youth through education, programming, environmental strategies and policy development.