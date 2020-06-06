The 15th annual Tour de Grace bicycle rally

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Registration is now open for the annual Grace Cottage Tour de Grace. For physical distancing, the event has a different route this year. Start and end any time between 8-10 a.m., at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, 185 Grafton Rd. in Townshend. The event will be held Saturday, June 27, rain or shine.

This year’s 15-mile route goes along Route 30 from Townshend to Jamaica, partly on backwoods trails and dirt roads. Helmets are required, and mountain bikes are recommended. Rest stops with water and snacks will be offered along the way and at the end. Return to Grace Cottage to celebrate your accomplishment!

This family-friendly ride is fun and allows for social distancing. Round up your family or a few friends, enjoy the beautiful scenery, get some exercise, and support Grace Cottage Hospital.

Can’t make it to Townshend that day? You can do a virtual Tour de Grace on your own. Sign up via www.gracecottage.org/events, and we’ll send you a bib to wear. Send us your photo with your bib number and bike, and we’ll post it in our 2020 Tour de Grace photo album on our Facebook page.

Register at www.gracecottage.org/events. The first 100 riders get a Tour de Grace performance t-shirt; t-shirt is not included for virtual riders. For more information, email info@gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.