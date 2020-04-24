Telehealth offered at Grace Cottage Family Health

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health is offering telehealth appointments to provide additional access to primary care health needs in view of social distancing necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telehealth is a virtual appointment with your healthcare provider. Telehealth appointments are available for both established and new patients. Telehealth may not be right for everyone. Grace Cottage’s scheduling center, with the guidance of our medical team, can help you determine whether telehealth is appropriate for you, and if so, can set up an appointment.

Once it is determined that a telehealth appointment is appropriate, a scheduling specialist will schedule an appointment for you.

What you need to know:

You do not need to download anything. You just need a computer or a device with a camera and microphone and to be available at the scheduled appointment time.

You just click the personalized link provided to you on your device. This link is provided to you at the time your appointment is scheduled.

All data is secure, private, and no information is stored.

Most telehealth visits are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance.

Zoom is the video conferencing that is used by Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 802-365-4331.