Tai Chi returns to Black River Valley Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – Tai Chi is coming to the Black River Valley Senior Center for the spring. This beginner level class is based on Dr. Paul Lam’s “Balance and Fall Prevention” techniques.

Tai Chi is a steady, rhythmic series of motions that use the whole body. Movements can be modified to meet students’ individual needs and chairs are provided for mobility challenged. Anyone with the desire to strengthen body, mind, and spirit may participate. Side effects may include increased energy and inner peace.

This eight-week class starts Monday, March 30 at 10 a.m. and lasts one hour. Class is free and limited to 10 participants. Registration required at Black River Senior Center, 10 High St., in Ludlow. Call 802-228-7421.