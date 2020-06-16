Tai chi in the park

LUDLOW, Vt. – Tai Chi is a steady, rhythmic series of motions that utilize the entire body. Anyone with the desire to strengthen mind, body, and spirit may enjoy. Many experience increased energy and more peace. It is especially good for people who are not interested in – or ready for – strength training with weights or machines.

Tai chi is not a strenuous martial art. Its roots are based on ancient tai chi and chi gong martial arts; however, it is a mind-body exercise. Slow, gentle, and continuous movements are performed with your body, while focusing on the breath. Many of the movements have poetic names like “Wave Hands in the Clouds,” “Playing the Lute,” and “Push the Mountain.”

Two beginner-level eight-week sessions are being offered Mondays, starting June 22. These free one-hour classes will take place on the gazebo at Veterans Memorial Park in Ludlow. The 10:30 a.m. class is sponsored by the Black River Valley Senior Center for people 55 years or older. The second class at 12 p.m. is for all ages.

For more information, contact the Black River Senior Center at 802-228-7421 or text or call Ken Saccardo at 802-228-7664. Vermont guidelines for social distancing will be followed.