SVCOA launches shopping service for older Vermonters

RUTLAND, Vt. – Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging has launched a new grocery and supply shopping service to support older Vermonters in Bennington and Rutland counties during the COVID-19 issue.

“We’re excited to make this critical service available to older Vermonters in our region so they are able to get the essential food and supplies they need while being able to stay home and safe during this challenging time,” said Courtney Anderson, nutrition director with SVCOA.

The shopping service, which is supported by vetted SVCOA volunteers, is available to anyone age 60 or over, as well as eligible younger disabled individuals.

“Similar to our home-delivered meals program, this service functions under a set of thorough safeguards that remove all in-person contact and ensure the wellbeing of both clients and volunteers,” said Anderson. “The service is safe, easy, and really helpful for anyone who might need it.”

If you or someone you know is interested in accessing the shopping service, or if you’re interested in volunteering, please call SVCOA at 802-786-5990 and ask to speak with Ellen Green.