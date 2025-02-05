Stretching and strengthening exercise class

LUDLOW, Vt. – Learn simple stretching and strengthening exercises in a 30-minute session.

Taking place on Feb. 20, at 12:45 p.m., at the Ludlow Community Center, instructor Elise Alenick Junker will lead 30-minute sessions incorporating yoga, Pilates, and dance barre with intentional breathing to wake up and move our bodies.

The first two sessions will be seated, with the option for standing and movement with further practice.

Junker has a 25-year career as a dance instructor and performer, with additional

study in yoga and Pilates. The classes take place following the community luncheon, at 12 p.m., so plan to have lunch and exercise. This class is offered by Black River Good Neighbor Services.