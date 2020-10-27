Staying emotionally healthy during a pandemic

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – No doubt the coronavirus pandemic has been stressful, contributing to strong and sometimes overwhelming emotions. Actions necessary to reduce the spread of Covid, such as social distancing, adds to anxiety and stress levels. With a high reported increase in depression, substance abuse, and other mental health issues, it is important to learn to cope in a healthy way.

Join licensed mental health counselor Cindy Gogan Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. to learn helpful techniques and practices to aid your emotional health. Cindy integrates various modalities to help reduce anxiety including CBT-Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction, breath work, movement, and more. This is an educational as well as experiential workshop, which encourages you to engage in these techniques.

Register by calling Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 or visit our website www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org. This is a Room or Zoom event.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving area mountain towns of south central Vermont and is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.