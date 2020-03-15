Springfield Wellness Week 2020 calendar is available

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Get ready for the third annual Springfield Wellness Week! Find our calendar at www.facebook.com/svtwellnessweek. Pick the activities you’d like to attend and go. All activities, classes, and presentations are free and open to the public.

Springfield Wellness Week 2020 is happening Sunday, March 22-Saturday, March 23. This year’s week of health and wellness activities will take place at various locations in Springfield, including the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, HCRS, and the Springfield Town Library.

This year’s offerings include an interactive circus workshop for all ages, gentle martial arts, an open house at The Space teen center, a chance to be creative at the Springfield Art Gym, and a Crockpot Cookoff.

New this year, the Springfield Wellness Week Passport Card program gives you chances to win a Fitbit and other health and wellness prizes. Details are available at www.facebook.com/svtwellnessweek.

Don’t forget to join us for the Springfield Wellness Week Kickoff event Monday, March 23, from 5-7 p.m., at the Great Hall, 100 River St. This community event will feature a keynote presentation by Joni Foster-Robison, family nurse practitioner with the Lifestyle Medicine Program at Springfield Medical Care Systems. Joni will present on “Finding Your Spark! What it Means To Feel Well.” There will be healthy snacks for sampling, and you can enter to win a raffle prize. Many Springfield organizations will have displays on health and wellness. Learn something new about how to improve your health and wellness.

This week of free activities is coordinated by Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, Vermont Dept. of Health-Springfield, HCRS, Springfield Medical Care Systems, RiseVT, Springfield Prevention Coalition, Springfield School District, Springfield Town Library, and Vermont 211.

Written by Kate Roome, R.N.