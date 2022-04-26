Springfield School District offers Family Wellness workshops

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This has been another challenging year for parents and families of school age children. During the month of May, Springfield School District will host a free virtual family wellness series on a variety of topics from anxiety to routines and self-care. “Children have been through a lot in the past few years, and these workshops are designed to give parents and families some fresh ideas to support their children through transitions, anxiety, and finding balance,” said Dr. Missy Wilkins, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.

On Wednesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., Scott Noyes will lead a workshop on “Routines, Ritual, and Transitions.” Scott has been professionally working, playing, writing, and talking about children for thirty years. He has written several books and presents all over North America on positive discipline, intentional language, and helping adults understand children’s behaviors. In his workshop, Scott will offer fresh ideas for bedtime hassles, homework blues, and rousing the tardy. Using alignment, active listening, and a little child development know-how, parents and caregivers can support their children through tough times. Learn more about Scott’s work at www.empoweringprograms.com/aboutep.htm.

On Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m., Lynn Lyons will speak on “Helping our Families Emotional Health: Do’s and Don’ts as We Move Forward.” As we emerge from a time like no other, parents need strategies for instilling the skills their children and teens need to confront and reduce the negative impacts of anxiety, stress, and depression, both at school and home. Lynn is an anxiety expert and has been working with families as a therapist for over thirty years. Learn about Lynn at www.lynnlyons.com/.

Additional workshops to follow. Check the Springfield School District’s Facebook page and website for more information and event links. All events are free, virtual and open to everyone. This series is funded by Title 1 Parent and Family Engagement funds.