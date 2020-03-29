Springfield Medical Care Systems response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here at Springfield Medical Care Systems, we know it is a very stressful time for everyone. To protect our patients, our healthcare workers, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are doing a lot of things differently.

If you are sick, please call before coming to one of our clinics. If you arrive at a clinic, we may ask you to call and talk to our triage nurses or providers from the parking lot and you may be asked to return home if it is the safest option.

We will always ask you about symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath when you enter our buildings.

If you have symptoms that require an in person evaluation, we will be wearing face masks and eye protection when we care for you.

Many of our visits may be offered via telemedicine to patients who have access to a phone or computer with a camera. Some visits may be conducted on the telephone. In an attempt to centralize care, you may be directed to a site that is not your regular clinic and you may see a provider who is not your primary care provider.

You will not be given an appointment to clear you to go back to work. In cases of febrile illnesses, we can provide a letter for your employer consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health recommendations.

Please understand that testing for COVID-19 is very limited. Currently, due to a shortage of tests, we are only testing individuals sick enough to be hospitalized and health care workers.

If you have fever and mild respiratory symptoms, we recommend you care for yourself at home. You can discontinue home isolation when you have been without fever – without taking fever-reducing medication – for 72 hours and have had improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

If you or your loved one are unable to catch your breath, are not getting enough oxygen, have persistent chest pain or pressure, or are unarousable or have new confusion, please seek emergency care! Call ahead to the Emergency Department if possible and, if needed, call 9-1-1.

Please know that we are responding to this pandemic with your best interest at heart. Please have patience with us as we also navigate changing technology, regulations, guidelines, and ways of providing care.

Thank you to everyone in the community that has shown us an outpouring of love and concern by donations, messages, and most importantly by practicing social distancing!

Written by Katrina L. Taylor, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Springfield Medical Care Systems