SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jim Smith, MBA, CHFM, Director of Engineering, and Safety Officer for Springfield Hospital, was recently named president of Vermont Healthcare Engineers Society.

VHES is the local affiliated chapter of the American Society of Healthcare Engineers. With 12,500 members, ASHE is the largest association devoted to professionals who design, build, maintain, and operate hospitals and other health care facilities. ASHE members include healthcare facility managers, engineers, architects, designers, constructors, infection control specialists, and others. While the specific focus of its membership is diverse, ASHE members share a dedication to optimizing healthcare facilities and creating and maintaining safe healing environments. ASHE, a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, is a trusted resource that provides education, regulatory guidance, networking, advocacy representation, and professional development for its members.

The Vermont chapter serves as a catalyst for change and improvement on a state and regional level. The purpose of the local society is to improve the patient care environment through better design, maintenance, and operation of healthcare facilities, promote networking between healthcare facilities professionals, and provide continuing education to members.

Jim has been a professional active member of ASHE since 2014, VHES since 2016, and New England Healthcare Engineers since 2017. During his term as VHES president, which runs through December 2022, Smith will be preside over all official functions of the society, represent VHES at NEHES functions, and act as the official liaison to the Vermont Hospital Association for VHES.

Robert Adcock, Chief Executive Officer for Springfield Hospital, adds, “We congratulate Jim and thank him for his service to VHES. His engineering leadership and knowledge will serve the society well, as it does for Springfield Hospital each and every day.”