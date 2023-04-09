Springfield Hospital thanks Marro Memorial Trust

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and its physical therapy department in Ludlow, Vt., Mountain View Physical Therapy, extend thanks to the trustees of the Anthony Marro Memorial Trust, for a grant to purchase a new recumbent bicycle. The new equipment has arrived and is being used by patients on a regular basis.

“The recumbent bike allows patients with mobility issues, who cannot safely get on and off of the stationary bike, an opportunity to get the mobility, strengthening, and cardiovascular benefits of bike exercise,” says Dan Collins, PT.

“On behalf of all patients seeking care in our physical therapy department, we are delighted that the Anthony Marro Memorial Trust selected us as one of their beneficiaries. This will enhance our patients’ experience, and enable them to improve their health under the guidance of our professional staff. Thank you,” said Robert Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.