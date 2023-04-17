Springfield Hospital supports local charities

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This year, National Doctors’ Day was recognized by Springfield Hospital and its Medical Staff, with matching donations from each directed to three local charities chosen by the medical staff.

Springfield Hospital has previously recognized National Doctors’ Day on March 30, with a medical staff appreciation breakfast and/or carnations. This year, medical staff leadership suggested funds traditionally used for such a celebration be redirected to support local charities. The organizations chosen by the medical staff to receive donations include the Vermont Foodbank, Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA), and Turning Point. Each organization received a $1,000 donation in honor of Springfield Hospital’s Medical Staff and their efforts and ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of our region.

“Each of these local charities play a vital role in service to people throughout our region,” commented Robert Adcock, Springfield Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of the medical staff and all employees at Springfield Hospital, we extend our thanks for your dedication to your individual missions, and for the assistance you provide to many who turn to you for assistance,” continued Adcock.