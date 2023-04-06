Springfield Hospital honors Organ Donors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is partnering with New England Donor Services during the month of April to celebrate National Donate Life Month. This month-long celebration includes local, regional, and national activities designed to help inspire people in the U.S. to register as organ and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

“More than 100,000 patients are on the U.S. wait list for a lifesaving organ transplant, but there are simply not enough organ donors to meet the growing need,” said Lyndsy McIntyre, MBA, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Springfield Hospital. “Opportunities for organ donation are rare. Fewer than 2% of deaths each year meet the medical eligibility to become donors. This is why it is so important for us all to recognize the need and to register as donors.”

A single organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and transform the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas, skin, and other tissue. Nearly 43,000 lifesaving transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2022, an increase of 5% from 2021.

“Organ and tissue donation is a remarkable gift and an expression of compassion and generosity,” said Berta Grunbeck, RN, CTBS, Hospital Relations Coordinator of New England Donor Services. “We appreciate our continued partnership with Springfield Hospital to share the importance of the Donate Life message and to save more lives through donation and transplant.”

National Donate Life Month recognizes the generosity of those who have saved and healed lives by becoming donors, while also highlighting the critical need for more people to register as donors. Becoming an organ or tissue donor is easy. People may register at the local motor vehicle office, on their iPhone health app or online at www.registerme.org.

To help facilitate organ recovery and placement, Springfield Hospital is one of more than 200 hospitals and 14 transplant centers in New England who work directly with New England Donor Services. For more information, contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686, speplau@springfieldhospital.org, or visit www.springfieldhospital.org. Springfield Hospital is located at 25 Ridgewood Road.