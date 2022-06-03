Springfield Elks Drug Awareness Poster contest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge recently held a drug awareness poster contest among students at Union Street School. The first place winners at Union Street School were entered in the Vt. Elks Drug Awareness contest. Awards were presented by Jim Kirkwood, drug awareness chairman for the Lodge. Kirkwood is also the Vt. Elks State President for Elk year 2022/2023. He was inducted at the recent Vt. Elks State Convention in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on May 14, 2022.

Abe Allen of Union Street School was the first place winner at the state level. He won cash and a new bicycle for his efforts. Locally, Berlin Tucker also won first place at Union Street School. Second place winners were Annalise Mitchell and Elijah Ingram. Third place winners were Arianna Corliss and Trey Slicker.

The amazing thing about this year’s presentation was that several students asked Mr. Kirkwood questions related to smoking and drugs being used that are just wrong to do. These students really listened to Mr. Kirkwood’s opening remarks and asked great questions.