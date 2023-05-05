Springfield Elks award grants to VA Medical Center, Vets home

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, the Springfield Elks Lodge presented $3,000 worth of supplies and checks to both the Veterans Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt., as well as the Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt.

The funds came from a $6,000 Beacon/Spotlight Grant given to the lodge by the Elks National Foundation (ENF). The purpose of the grant was to supply the VA with needed materials that the VA center and veterans home specified that they needed. These grant applications are submitted annually to ENF, and fortunately the Springfield lodge has been the recipient for many years now.