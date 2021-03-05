Spring wellness to support South Londonderry Free Library

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – From March through May, there will be wellness programming to benefit South Londonderry Free Library. Please register for sessions in advance via email or phone call to presenter – contact information is listed below. Details and instructions for virtual presentation will then be provided. There is no cost to participate, but donations to the South Londonderry Library are always welcome.

Wellness programming schedule:

March 11, 4-4:50 p.m., “Preparing for Financial Longevity” by Rhonda Lathrop

March 20, 11-11:45 a.m., “Kitchen Cupboard Medicine” by Lini Mazumdar and Helena Wu

March 24, 4:30-5:10 p.m., “Vocalizing for Optimal Health” by Bidi Dworkin

April 17, 11-11:45 a.m., “Spring Tonics – How find, use and make them” by Lini and Helena

April 21, 4:30-5:10 p.m., “Vocalizing for Optimal Health” by Bidi Dworkin

April 22, 4-4:50 p.m., “Are you Financially Fit? Purchasing your first home?” by Rhonda Lathrop

May 8, 11-11:45 a.m., “Growing a Wellness Garden” by Lini and Helena

May 19, 4:30-5:10 p.m., “Vocalizing for Optimal Health” by Bidi Dworkin

May 20, 4-4:50 p.m., “Protecting your wealth from heath care costs” by Rhonda Lathrop

Lini Mazumdar is an Ayurvedic nutrition counselor and a certified herbalist. Lini lives on Anjali Farm in South Londonderry, Vt., where she grows wild-craft medicinal plants to make a line of herbal products called Lotus Moon Medicinals. Contact LiniMazumdar@yahoo.com or 802-824-4658.

Helena Wu is an herbalist, flower essence and Reiki practitioner, organic gardener and retired homebirth midwife. She has been teaching, growing herbs, and making remedies for over 30 years. Contact MamaWu@MamaWusgoodmedicine.com or 802-824-9950.

Bidi Dworkin is a somatic voice work teacher and singer who lives in South Londonderry. The benefits of ongoing vocal practice are infinite! Contact Bidi.Dworkin@gmail.com or 802-345-5980.

Rhonda P. Lathrop, CFP, CSRIC, is a financial advisor with Merrill, Bank of America. Her role is to help clients visualize, articulate, and pursue their financial and lifestyle goals. Rhonda is a resident of South Londonderry, Vt. Contact Rhonda.P.Lathrop@ML.com or 802-362-0985.