Southwestern Vermont Health Care schedules kids’ Covid-19 vaccine clinic 

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Southwestern Vermont Health Care will host a special children’s Covid-19 vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds, Friday, Jan. 28 from 1 – 5 p.m., at its Covid Resource Center, the gymnasium on the former Southern Vermont College campus at 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome.

“Vaccination rates for kids in Bennington County are not as high as in other parts of the state, and that puts our kids at a disadvantage,” said Trey Dobson, MD, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “Vaccinating our children protects them, as well as their older loved ones.”

The clinic will administer first doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and a pediatrician will be on site to address questions from parents and children. In addition, pediatric nurses, who are especially skilled at vaccinating children, will also be working at the clinic. The clinic is open to everyone, regardless of where they live. Masks are required.

“The vaccination protects kids from severe illness,” said Meghan Gunn, MD, of SVMC Pediatrics. “When we all get vaccinated, we limit disruptions to school, work, and sports.”

Families who are unable to attend this clinic are encouraged to visit the Covid Resource Center whenever it is open. Check www.svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center for the most up-to-date hours.