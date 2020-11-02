Simple Ayurveda for winter wellness

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join Lini Mazumdar and Kate Logan for a series of six interactive monthly classes which will explore and share the wisdom of Ayurveda to keep us healthy and sane through the winter. The duo will guide you through simple lifestyle practices based on diet, rest, exercise, and meditation and support you in applying them daily.

Ayurveda is considered by many scholars to be the oldest healing science. Originating in India more than 5,000 years ago, Ayurveda is often called the “Mother of All Healing.” The principles of many of the natural healing systems now familiar in the West have their roots in Ayurveda, including homeopathy and polarity therapy.

The first class begins Friday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at Neighborhood Connections and continues Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 12, and April 9. You can Room or Zoom these sessions. Call 802-824-4343 to register or visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Lini Mazumdar is an Ayurvedic nutrition counselor, herbalist, and Indian cook. Kate Logan is a popular yoga teacher for 20 years.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace.