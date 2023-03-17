Senior Solutions Wellness Week update

Senior Solutions Visitor Programs have been so successful, we need more volunteers!

With more and more requests pouring in, our visitors’ programs are stretched to the limit. So…calling all volunteers! Do you have just a couple of hours a week that you could spend with someone who lives near you and would love to see a friendly face now and then? Simply call us at 802-885-2669 and let us know you care and are available. We serve communities from the Upper Valley to the Massachusetts border.

By becoming a Friendly Visitor or, if you are a veteran, a Vet to Vet Visitor, you will make a huge difference in the life of one of your neighbors who may be lonely and in need of a friend. Please check our website for more details at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org. Also, please note that we have other volunteer opportunities such as shopping/errands, phone chatting, being a Senior Companion, and joining the new Public Health AmeriCorps Respite Member team. Thank you very much!

News from Aging in Hartland: 802-674-4118

The Geriatric Center of Excellence Website is now live.

We are happy to announce that after several months of hard work, the Geriatric Center of Excellence website is now officially launched!

You can find it directly at www.dartmouth-health.org/geriatric.

It is also available via Dartmouth Health’s newly expanded “Clinical Care” site: www.dartmouth-health.org/patients/clinical-care.

Attention Caregivers: A Memory Café is Opening in Ludlow

Are you caring for a loved who may be experiencing forms of dementia or other cognitive disorders?

The grand opening of a Memory Café sponsored by Black River Good Neighbor Services is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Ludlow Community Center Meeting Room, 37 Main St. This will be an ongoing event and will take place on the first Thursday of each month.

A Memory Café is a safe and comfortable space where caregivers and their loved ones can socialize, listen to music, play games, and enjoy other age-appropriate activities. It provides mutual support and exchange of information within a safe, non-judgmental setting. Valuable resources will be available from local support organizations to help in the caregiving experience.

Research shows that Memory Cafés enhance caregivers’ well-being by providing them with environments promoting acceptance and belonging. They offer social connectivity, inclusion, and a chance to step out of one’s daily routine. People living with dementia can become isolated due to the increasing difficulty of engaging in everyday activities. A goal of this Memory Café is to offer caregivers a break. The stress of caregiving can be overwhelming, and the demand for help is huge, especially with the rise of an aging population. This event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information, please contact Joan Frangiose at 802-228-4145.

SAVE THE DATE!

The 50th anniversary of Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, is fast approaching. To celebrate, everyone is invited to our “Senior” Prom on April 28 at the America Legion in Chester. Our theme is Hollywood’s Golden Era. Tickets will be reasonably priced, and you can choose to sign up for the dinner and dance, or just come to dance. There will be a cash bar, a live band, games, and a silent auction. If you have a business or profession, please consider donating a product or service that is worth at least $100. Contact Kgolden@seniorsolutionsvt.org or Bwidger@seniorsolutionsvt.org with your item or service. We will be sure to put your name on our growing contributor list!

Our Latest Public Access TV Program

On our latest Senior Solutions segment aired by Springfield’s Public Access TV channel, we were happy to interview our four case managers who work out of the Springfield office. What a great opportunity to hear from dedicated people who help our clients take advantage of many resources and benefits. It was heartwarming to learn how much they care about all the people they serve.

Here’s the link to watch or download the video: www.reflect-sapatv.cablecast.tv/vod/32155-Senior-Solutions-Showc-v1/vod.mp4

Or use this link to the video as it appears on SAPA’s Video on Demand: www.216.66.96.153/CablecastPublicSite/show/32155?channel=2

The Brattleboro Food Co-Op Gives a 5% Discount to Senior Solution Volunteers

Shareholders who volunteer two hours each month at Senior Solutions will receive a 5% discount the following month. Call them at 802-257-0236 for the details.

The Co-Op is just one of Senior Solutions’ community partners. The long list includes Cares groups, senior centers, The Gathering Place, RSVP volunteer networks, food pantries, schools, meal sites, our state and federal legislators, AARP tax preparers, community libraries, hospitals, and many more, all working together to help Vermonters age as independently as possible.

Most of all, thank you all for supporting our requests for funding on Town Meeting Day. It means a lot to know that you recognize and support our efforts to serve your communities. As we strive to increase and improve our services, we are grateful to voters who are helping us fulfill our mission: “to promote the well-being and dignity of older adults.”