SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 2020 open enrollment period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7 this year. Save money and get the best coverage; it is worth taking time to compare. A local Medicare counselor can help you compare your current health or drug plan with other plan choices; help you sign up for a new Medicare plan; and help you avoid high-pressure sales tactic. For more information, please call Senior Solutions at 802-885-2669.