Senior Solutions Health and Benefits Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – Senior Solutions Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, in partnership with Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) of Ludlow, Vt., will be holding another Health and Benefits Fair, “Aging Successfully,” on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The fair is an opportunity for visitors to learn about wellness-based goods and services, to help older Vermonters to age successfully. In 2022, there were close to 200 area visitors who came out to investigate the services available to them in the community.

The event will be held in the Ludlow Community Center gymnasium at 37 Main Street, just across from the Black River Good Neighbor Services building. A free barbecue will be available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Exhibitors include teams from Senior Solutions Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, Americorps Volunteer Recruitment and Services, Black River Good Neighbor Services, AARP Fraud Watch Network, Better Life Partners, Black River Valley Senior Center, NorthStar Health, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Reinbow Riding Center, Tai Chi Vermont, True North Hearing, Valley Health Connections, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, and the Vermont Garden Network. Visitors will be able to go home with a seedling generiously donated by the students at the River Valley Technical Center and their Horticulture and Natural Resources group, as well as Bonnie Plants.

For questions and more information, please contact Suzanne Burge, Senior Solutions, 802-822-0498 or Sburge@seniorsolutionsvt.org, or Krey Kellington, BRGNS, at 802-228-3663 or kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.