Senior Solutions groups and services

Pals virtual support group:

The Thompson Senior Center in Woodstock is offering a virtual support group by the Vermont Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired (VABVI). This is a peer assisted learning and support group that meets on the first and second Tuesday of each month at 10-11:30 a.m. by phone and on Zoom. Contact The Thompson Center 802-457-3277 for the phone-in number or for a Zoom link. You also can call VABVI’s Melinda Underwood at 802-254-8761 for more information.

The Gathering Place adult day service:

The Gathering Place is back in action with bright friendly spaces for a multitude of activities and services for adults who need a safe and helpful environment. If you are a family caregiver and could use some respite, check out this facility. They can provide the physical therapy that has been prescribed for your loved one. Activities include games, meals, and many opportunities for socialization. The staff is ready and waiting for your family member who has special needs. To top it off they offer door-to-door transportation. For more information call 802-254-6559 and speak with the director, Maggie Lewis.

ServeSafe course for all meal sites:

Senior Solutions has purchased a block of seats for the nationally recognized ServSafe Food Handler Course. Volunteers and employees of the senior meal sites around Southeastern Vermont may take the course for free. This course helps meal servers and preparers to be aware of food safety protocols. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a Certificate in Food Handling. For more information, please contact Nutrition and Wellness Director Thom Simmons at tsimmons@senuiorsolutionsvt.org.

General reminders:

