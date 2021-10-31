Senior Solutions does not schedule vaccine appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, does not schedule vaccine shots. We give out information on how to access the vaccine through the Vermont Department of Health who oversees the Covid-19 vaccine program.

You can contact your local pharmacy or your healthcare provider to ask about getting a booster shot, or make an appointment by going to www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or calling the Vaccine Call Center at 855-722-7878. For people who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing, you can make a TTY call to this number by dialing 711 or 1-800-253-0195.

The Vaccine Call Center is open Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.