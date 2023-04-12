Senior Solutions celebrates 50 years

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Older Vermonters, their families and friends, and members of the public, are invited to celebrate Senior Solutions’ 50th anniversary, as the agency on aging goes golden at a Senior Prom gala on April 28.

Established as Vermont’s first area agency on aging, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont began serving older Vermonters in 1973. Over the next few years, the agency expanded to serve 46 towns throughout Windham, Bennington, Windsor, and Orange counties.

In 2011, the agency adopted the Senior Solutions name, and has grown to serve more than 5,000 residents each year.

“I’m proud of Senior Solutions’ history, and looking forward to our next five decades,” says Mark Boutwell, the agency’s executive director. “We work to help older Vermonters, and younger residents with disabilities, age in the place of their choice by providing a variety of supports and programs, creating opportunities for meaningful relationships and active engagement in their communities.”

Boutwell says the prom will be an opportunity for people to make new friends, visit with longtime acquaintances, and raise awareness of the agency’s programs, while also raising funds for Senior Solutions.

In the past year, Senior Solutions’ 37 regular employees, and more than 70 volunteers, have provided over 20,000 hours of service to older Vermonters. Over half a century, that’s almost one million hours of service, and that does not include the work the agency does to continuously strengthen the network of services across numerous community partners that support friends, families, and neighbors.

“So, join us and help us celebrate our 50th anniversary at the Senior Prom,” says Boutwell. “It’s sure to be a night to remember.”

The dinner dance will take place from 5:30 p.m. until the music stops, at the American Legion Post 67, located at 3 Depot Street in Chester, Vt. The event will feature a buffet meal, dancing to music by the Moonlighters big band, a photo booth, and balloon roulette.

Our extensive silent auction, featuring overnight getaways, a family golf pass, theater tickets, dinners, and much more, from the agency’s many generous sponsors, will be launched online starting Friday, April 7. The auction will continue through the evening of April 28.

A happy hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m., and dancing beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to all age groups, and prom attire is encouraged but not required.

Tickets are available for the dinner and dance, or for the dance only, at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org/senior-solutions-goes-golden-gala-senior-prom. Supporters have the opportunity to donate a dance ticket for use by an older Vermonter. More information is available on the Senior Solutions website, www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.