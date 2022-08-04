Senior Solutions, August

Extra 3Square farmers market benefits in August

Exciting news! The allotment of Crop Cash that SNAP/EBT customers can get per market visit this summer is doubling. Starting Aug. 1, we can get double the amount of Crop Cash, up to $20 of Crop Cash per visit. This means, for example, when customers spend $10 of SNAP/EBT at participating markets, they can get $20 more in Crop Cash to purchase fruits and vegetables. If they spend $5 in SNAP, they get $10 in Crop Cash. So head to your local participating farmers market this August and scoop up fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy.

Age Successfully fair on Aug. 5

It looks like a great week to enjoy outdoor activities. Check with your local senior center for walking groups, tai chi classes, and other ways to gently get moving. Also, on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Senior Solutions and Black River Good Neighbors Services will co-host an Age Successfully Health & Benefits Fair on the grounds of Good Neighbors at 37B Main Street, Ludlow, rain or shine. Come enjoy activities, a free barbeque, practical information, and lively entertainment.

New outreach location in Wilmington, Vt.

The Town of Wilmington and Senior Solutions have worked together to provide information and assistance to the residents of Deerfield Valley. Events in the Old Firehouse at 18 Beaver Street in Wilmington will provide older community members with access to Meals on Wheels intakes, 3Squares food benefits, seasonal heating fuel assistance, and electricity discounts.

Beginning Aug. 11, our Outreach Specialist will be there every second and fourth Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. We are excited to be one of the first organizations to able to establish a presence in Wilmington at the Old Firehouse. Thank you to the Town of Wilmington for helping us serve the aging population.

Grants for caregivers

The Dementia Respite Grant provides up to $1500 per year to allow unpaid caregivers to hire someone to care for family members living with dementia. Caregivers can hire a Registered Nurse, a Personal Attendant, or others. This program requires a doctor’s diagnosis or verification of Alzheimer’s or dementia-related conditions, and is restricted to moderate to low-income persons. Income limits are $44,770/year for a single person, and $54,930/year for a couple. Applicants may not be participating in another respite grant program.

The National Family Caregiver Support Grant provides up to $1,000 per year, but has fewer restrictions. It is available to those caring for anyone with a “health condition that requires assistance,” such as Parkinson’s, loss of mobility, etc. There are no income restrictions and a doctor’s note is not required.

For questions about either of these grants, please contact the HelpLine at 802-885-2669.

Call for volunteers

The Senior Companion Program is looking to recruit additional volunteer visitors. As our older population grows, we need more people who enjoy helping and spending quality time making someone’s day brighter. The Senior Companion program is a federal program that offers older adults the opportunity to remain important members of their community by visiting and engaging in activities with other less mobile adults who have a hard time getting out. Whether you are reading to your companion, taking them shopping, or going out for lunch, these activities bring joy to both parties. Check our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for more information on this and other volunteer opportunities.

Senior Solutions is heading to fairs and festivals in August

From Aug. 12–14, Senior Solutions will have a booth at the Deerfield Farmers’ Day Fair in Wilmington. It opens at on Friday 10 a.m. and closes on Sunday at 4 p.m. On Aug. 20 and 21 we will have a booth at the Best of Vermont Festival in Ludlow. So please stop by, say hello, and find out what new health and wellness benefits are available to all our aging community members in southeastern Vermont. We don’t stop guarding our health and having fun just because we are getting older!

How do you find us?

As the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, Senior Solutions is serving our friends and neighbors. If you are 60 or older and need to apply for Medicaid, Fuel Assistance, VPharm, a Vet to Vet Visitor, Caregiver Respite, access to COVID Vaccine information, and so much more, please call the HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669 and check our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for services and resources.