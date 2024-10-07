Senior Solutions announces new nutrition and wellness director

REGION – Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging for southeastern Vermont, is excited to announce the hiring of Eliza “Liza” Eager as the new nutrition and wellness director, replacing Thom Simmons. In this role, Eager will oversee our congregate meal programs, Meals on Wheels contracts, the Foxy Fund pet food assistance program, and a variety of other nutrition and wellness initiatives.

With many years of experience in nutrition, community outreach, and public health, Eager brings a wealth of expertise to Senior Solutions. Eager comes to us from the Vermont Department of Health (VDH), where she led efforts to support prevention and management of chronic diseases. Prior to her work at VDH, she managed community health programs at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liza to the team,” said Mark Boutwell, executive director of Senior Solutions. “Her extensive experience and passion for fostering healthy lifestyles align with our mission to promote the wellbeing and dignity of older adults. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our nutrition initiatives and fostering a healthier community.”

In her new role, Eager will be responsible for developing comprehensive nutrition and wellness programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients and partners. She will also collaborate closely with our community and home-delivered meals programs to ensure that our offerings are both nutritious and aligned with current dietary trends.

“I am excited to join Senior Solutions, and contribute to its mission of promoting healthier living,” said Eager. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here, and making a positive impact on the wellbeing of our clients and the broader community.”