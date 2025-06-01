Senior Solutions and BRGNS jointly sponsor 2025 Age Successfully Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging for southeastern Vermont, in partnership with Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS), of Ludlow, Vt., will be hosting the fourth annual Age Successfully: A Health & Benefits Fair, on Friday, June 13, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Ludlow Community Center. This event is free and open to the public, and there will be a free barbecue.

This fair is an opportunity for older Vermonters to learn about and sign up for wellness-based goods and services, with more than 30 exhibitors scheduled to appear.

Older Vermonters and their caregivers in our community often are unaware of all the opportunities that are available to them. This fair offers a one-stop shop to find the services best suited for their needs. Exhibitors this year include Senior Solutions, Black River Good Neighbor Services, AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network, American Red Cross, Bayada Home Health, Black River Valley Resources, Black River Valley Senior Center, Darthmouth Cancer Center Community Outreach & Engagement, Efficiency Vermont, Green Mountain Neighbors, Green Mountain RSVP, HCRS, HomeShare Vermont, Live-in Home Care FCP Live-in, NorthStar Health Ludlow Health Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Senior Medicare Patrol, SEVCA, Sharing Housing Inc., Tai Chi Vermont, The MOOver, Turning Point, United States Veterans Administration, Valley Health Connections, Vermont State Health Department, Vermont Veterans Outreach Program, Visiting Angels, and more.

For questions and more information, please contact Susan Peters at 802-885-2655, ext. 2112, or outreach@seniorsolutionsvt.org.