Senior Center hosts Energy Medicine practitioner

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Senior Center will host Susan Langley, a retired physical therapist and a clinical practitioner of Eden Energy Medicine on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. Langley worked at Springfield Hospital and has been practicing complimentary techniques along with traditional methods for over 35 years in inpatient and outpatient hospital settings.

At the talk, Langley will explain how an assessment done by a qualified Energy Medicine Practitioner can help develop an individualized plan to address physical or emotional issues that are contributing to less-than-optimal health. Eden Energy Medicine teaches techniques used to activate the body’s natural healing abilities.

Langley will bring her “table” so that participants can see her work. She will also teach a few techniques that participants can do at home.

This program is a community event and open to anyone of any age from Springfield and the surrounding areas. Light refreshments will be served after the program.