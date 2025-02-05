Second annual Grace Cottage Make Tracks for Health

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Enjoy the beauty and joy of winter, while helping Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in its mission to provide vital healthcare to our communities. Grace Cottage will host its second annual snowshoe/cross-country ski event, at the Nordic Center at Stratton Resort, on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Participants can choose to either snowshoe or cross-country ski on the Nordic Center’s beautifully groomed trails. Rental equipment is available if you register in advance.

Afterward, reward yourself with delicious treats and a warm beverage by the fire. It’s sure to be a fun time for the whole family.

To sign up, visit www.gracecottage/events. For more information, email info@gracecottage.org, or call 802-365-9109.