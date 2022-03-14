Schools, mental health, and suicide prevention seminars

REGION – Featuring regional and national presenters, this series of 1.5 hour webinars applies elements of the Zero Suicide, “suicide safer pathways,” approach to school settings. Registration and attendance is free.

Interested parties can attend any or all of them:

March 18, 2022, 8:30–10 a.m.: An Overview of Prevention Prepared School Communities and Zero Suicide

Dr. JoEllen Tarallo, Center for Health and Learning,

Kathryn Mason, LCSW, MSSW, Counselor, Green St. School

Mark Gebo, M.Ed., Counselor, Bellows Falls Union High School

March 25, 2022, 8:30–10 a.m.: Suicide Risk Screening

Dr. Lisa Horowitz, National Institutes for Mental Health

April 15, 2022, 12–1:30 p.m.: Umatter® Suicidal Awareness in the School Setting (Gatekeeper Training)

Umatter® Trainers, Center for Health and Learning

April 29, 2022, 8:30–10 a.m.: Suicide Risk Assessment, Safety Planning, and Treatment for Youth in Schools: CAMS and CALM

Dr. Kurt D. Michael, Appalachian State University, CAMS-Care

May 6, 2022, 8:30–10 a.m.: Transition Planning for Students: Follow Up and Care Coordination

Becky Stoll, MSSW, LCSW, Centerstone

May 20, 2022, 8:30–10 a.m.: Suicide Postvention for Schools

Ann Duckless, M.A., Community Educator, Connect Suicide Prevention, NAMI NH

These trainings are intended for Student Assistance Professionals, School-based Clinicians, Social Workers, Psychologists, Health and Physical Educators, Directors of Special Services, Administrators, Directors of Curriculum, SEL Coordinators, Community Health Care, and Social Service Partners and anyone concerned about suicide prevention in the school community.

Find more information and register at www.eventbrite.com/e/schools-mental-health-and-suicide-prevention-registration-260632628207?goal=0_9008cd1050-9520c4d1f5-1342895572&mc_cid=9520c4d1f5&mc_eid=bb5df24563.