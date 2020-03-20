Sanders issues statement on coronavirus

REGION – On Thursday, March 19, Senator Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, as we face a national emergency, I want all Vermonters to know that my office is here to help. Please do not hesitate to be in touch if we can be of assistance on our website or by phone: 1-802-862-0697. Please know that our call volume may be higher than normal and you may have to leave a message during business hours. My staff will be checking messages regularly and will call you back as soon as possible.

“Right now, be assured that I am doing everything in my power in the U.S. Senate to correct the completely unacceptable federal response to this crisis. We must mobilize every tool and resource available to our government in order to tackle this unprecedented health-related and economic challenge. My offices continue to be in communication with Vermont’s state, local, and health authorities on specific issues impacting Vermonters.

“In my view, we must prioritize the health and economic wellbeing of Vermont’s working families – particularly our most vulnerable community members– instead of handing over another welfare check or no-strings-attached bailout to corporate CEOs and bankers on Wall Street.

“Working people must have the income, healthy food, safe shelter and child care, workplace leave, and cost-free medical testing and treatment that they need right now. This means focusing on the needs of Vermont’s seniors, children, community members with compromised immune systems and chronic illness, those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as well as students, homeowners and renters, workers, and small-business owners.

“At this crucial moment for public health, I also urge Vermonters to practice commonsense safety precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, prevent unnecessary sickness and death, and stop our health care system from being overwhelmed. That includes good hand washing, maintaining safe distance from others, avoiding large crowds, and staying at home as much as possible.”

Below is information regarding coronavirus, state and local updates, and travel advisories: