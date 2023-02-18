Runs 4 Research

LUDLOW, Vt. – To help fight cancer, we are organizing the fifth annual “Runs for Research” (R4R) fundraiser to benefit cancer research. R4R will take place at Okemo on Saturday, Feb. 25, on the NASTAR course, and the after race event will be held at Calcutta’s.

R4R is a daylong event open to all interested skiers and snowboarders. All participants are asked to seek sponsorship and will compete for the most-ski runs. 100% of all sponsorships and proceeds from donations will be given directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. Email us at runs4research@gmail.com for more information or to sign up.