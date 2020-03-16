Rockingham Library closed starting March 17

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is temporarily closing to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, and all upcoming programs and events are cancelled or postponed.

We made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of our community and for the safety of our patrons and staff. It was a difficult decision, as we care deeply about serving the public, but it is the responsible thing to do – and the best way to serve our patrons right now – to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk.

Please note that Monday, March 16, we will be open for patrons to borrow books, and we’ll also keep patrons updated through the website and by email.

We know the library is a critical resource for residents of all ages, so we are taking steps to support our patrons as much as possible during this temporary closure.

What if my items are due? Will I accrue late fees? No late fees will accrue on materials that were originally due during the closure period and due dates will be extended during the closure period. The book drop will be closed.

All library cards nearing their expiration dates in March will be renewed until June of this year.

Are there any resources I can use while the library is closed? Yes, the library provides a wide array of digital offerings, including e-books and audiobooks for borrowing through our website, research databases, and access to other online resources.

Visit our website www.rockinghamlibrary.org to learn more and stay tuned for email updates. You can sign up for updates with the library’s e-newsletter. If you have any questions about your account, overdue items, or to learn how to access digital resources, please contact the library at reference@rockinghamlibrary.com or call 802-463-4270.

The safety and health of our patrons and staff are the library’s top priority. Please continue to check the library’s website, www.rockinghamlibrary.org, for updates and contact the library with questions. It is important that we all do our part to keep our communities healthy and safe.

What you can do to keep yourself and the community healthy, from the Vermont Department of Health: