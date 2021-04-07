Robert S. Adcock named chief executive officer for Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robert S. “Bob” Adcock, MBA, FACHE, of Wildwood, Mo., has been named its new chief executive officer. Adcock most recently served as an independent contractor providing administrative consulting services to West Virginia University Hospitals Inc., and as CEO of Fairmont Regional Medical Center in Fairmont, W.V. Adcock brings more than 30 years of executive leadership at community and specialty hospitals serving as chief executive officer, administrator, chief operating officer, and other administrative positions in healthcare organizations throughout the country.

As CEO, Adcock will work closely with the Board of Directors and senior leadership in providing strategic and operational leadership for the hospital. “I am looking forward to joining Springfield Hospital, and continuing its 107-year tradition of caring for the community and the remarkable achievements its team has made in providing high quality healthcare through some challenging times,” commented Adcock. “I will be working closely with community leaders to ensure strong relationships between the hospital and the people it serves,” he added.

Chairman Jim Rumrill commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I’m pleased to welcome Bob Adcock to Springfield Hospital.” He added, “We look forward to envisioning the future of healthcare in the region and the role Springfield Hospital will play in meeting the needs of our local communities. We also want to recognize the dedication and service of Michael Halstead of QHR Health whose skill and leadership as Interim Chief Executive Officer over the past two years has been of great value to our organization.”

Adcock received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and his Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration with a major in healthcare management from the University of Alabama. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and is Board Certified in healthcare management.

Adcock will be relocating to the Springfield area and is expected to join Springfield Hospital the week of April 19.