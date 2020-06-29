Renovations at Mountain Valley Health Center

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to put off medical visits for fear of getting infected when seeing a medical provider. In response to this community health concern, the Mountain Valley Health Council decided to renovate the health center’s lower level as a way to isolate patients who may have a contagious illness like COVID-19 or flu.

The renovated area will be completely separate from the health center’s main floor, enabling appropriate care to these patients while ensuring protection of the clinic’s other clientele. Included in the plan is a private entrance at the rear of the clinic building with ADA compliant doors, waiting area, a full ADA compliant bathroom, two exam rooms equipped with sink for washing hands, and office.

“This plan responsibly protects our patients and our medical staff while ensuring quality care for all,” says Dr. Roger Fox, medical director at MVHC. The renovation is expected to be complete by mid-summer, well before the onset of the fall flu season.

Equipment, including PPE, and furnishings for the renovation are being provided by Springfield Medical Care Systems. Dorr Company is also providing a storage POD free of charge for the duration of the project. Community contributions are welcome. “Community support keeps our clinic functioning at the highest level,” says Skip Raymond, MVHC co-president and head of fundraising. “Because of the wonderful past strong support from the community the Mountain Valley Health Council is able to make this important upgrade that will enable the continuation of our high standard of care.”