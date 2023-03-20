BENNINGTON, Vt. – The date has been set for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bennington County. The annual event will be held on June 17 this year, and work is beginning now to build the celebration that will bring together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the world to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and work to end cancer as we know it – for everyone,” said Christine Winget, Event Lead. “In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Being there for anyone impacted by cancer is year-round work, and we’re excited to kick-off the Relay season for 2023.”

Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion, allowing the American Cancer Society to invest $3.1 billion in cancer research, contributing to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths. Dollars raised each year by over 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways – providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“In Bennington, Relayers come together because of a shared passion for ending cancer as we know it. No matter how cancer has impacted your life and how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you,” said Winget.

Relay for Life of Bennington County will be on Saturday, June 17 from 3:00pm-9:00pm at Mount Anthony Union High School.

There are many ways to get involved. Join Bennington County’s Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community. Visit www.RelayForLife.org to sign up for Relay and join our community in the fight against cancer (search for Bennington, Vt.). Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit hwww.bit.ly/3KZ1oB9 to donate directly to Bennington County’s Relay for Life.