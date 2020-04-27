Red Cross honors volunteers who serve people in need

REGION – It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross of Northern New England is honoring the volunteers who help people in need, even in times of uncertainty like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Across Northern New England, nearly 1,500 volunteers drive the Red Cross mission by supporting blood collections, providing emergency assistance to military families, and responding to home fires whenever they strike. They’re part of the national Red Cross volunteer workforce that is more than 300,000 members strong.

“Red Cross volunteers keep our communities strong,” said Maria Devlin, CEO of the American Red Cross of Northern New England. “These true heroes give generously of their time and talent. They power our humanitarian mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.”

During this coronavirus pandemic, volunteers are providing relief services after home fires virtually. Connecting with families by phone or video calls, the Red Cross helps provide support like lodging, health services, emotional support, emergency financial assistance, and casework services that link them to other resources for their recovery from disaster.

Last year, Red Cross volunteers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont delivered help and hope to more than 1,700 people affected by home fires and other disasters in Northern New England. They also installed 6,499 free smoke alarms, taught disaster preparedness to 3,190 students, provided 3,157 services to military families, and supported the collection of more than 139,700 units of blood.

Our need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate this coronavirus health crisis. Volunteer opportunities include supporting blood donations and delivering much-needed disaster services in the community. A wide variety of volunteer-from-home opportunities are available. Find out more at www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer/urgent-need-for-volunteers.html.