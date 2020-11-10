Vermonters urged to prevent spread of Covid-19 as case numbers increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Health on Sunday reported 43 new cases of Covid-19. This is the largest one-day new case report since early last spring. On Saturday, health officials reported the state’s 59th death associated with Covid-19, the first since July 28, 2020.

Vermont is experiencing a steady increase in cases, and the Health Department is investigating more outbreaks and situations than at any time since the pandemic started.

Some of the new cases are associated with current outbreaks, with others scattered among people in various communities. Many of the cases, clusters, and outbreaks are tracing back to social gatherings where masking and physical distancing break down.

As a result, Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D. are calling on Vermonters to strictly observe health guidance to protect themselves and others – and to help keep Vermont’s economy and schools open. In addition, everyone is being asked to avoid unnecessary travel, including for the upcoming holidays, and to limit the size of gatherings.

The state is now strongly advising that any private social gatherings include no more than 10 people, and with a very limited number of trusted households. This applies to all types of private gatherings, including just getting together with friends socially at home, on campus, or around town.

If you have attended an event with people who are not in your usual social circle, please avoid close contact with others and consider obtaining a test now as well as seven days after the event or gathering. To see options for testing near you, please go to www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing. Call your health care provider if at any point you develop any symptoms.

The Health Department emphasizes that people cannot know for sure whether someone they are with or near has been infected, especially those who are pre-symptomatic. This is why you should wear a mask, keep your distance, and avoid crowds.

Additional recommendations for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones are available on the Health Department website: www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/protect-yourself-others.