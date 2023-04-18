Prescription drug storage and disposal

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Saturday, April 22 is the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and West River Valley Thrives would like to take this opportunity to raise awareness about proper storage and disposal of prescription medications. This initiative gives communities the opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Please keep in mind the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. Collect your expired or unused prescription pills or patches in their original bottle, or place them in a disposable bag. Be sure to remove or cover your personal information. Anonymously drop your pills and patches in an prescription drug drop box near you.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that are left in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug misuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Additionally, simply throwing unused medicines in the trash or flushing them down the toilet risks environmental harm, theft, and poses a public health hazard.

Bring your medications for disposal to Messenger Valley Pharmacy, located at 170 Grafton Road in Townshend, or to the Bellows Falls Police Department, located at 170 Rockingham St in Bellows Falls.

Both locations have permanent drop boxes located in their lobby, and boxes are available for pill disposal during open lobby hours, no questions asked. Please note, these locations may have fluctuating hours. Please call ahead to confirm hours.

If you are unable to make it to a physical drop box and would like a postage paid bag to dispose of your unwanted prescription via mail in a medication safe envelope, please email Elisha Underwood at wrvthrives@gmail.com.