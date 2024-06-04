Pedestrian safety in The Square at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Walk-Bike Committee will hold a public forum on pedestrian safety in The Square on Thursday, June 13, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Rockingham Public Library. A short presentation on a range of engineering and design ideas to improve safety in towns like ours will precede a moderated discussion among attendees.

There have already been two car/pedestrian accidents in The Square this year, one resulting in death, one in hospitalization. The forum will bring together folks from local businesses, shoppers, strollers, and residents to share personal experiences and look at the data. Representatives of the Bellows Falls Police Department and the selectboard will be present to answer questions and listen to your ideas. Our goal for the future is zero accidents. This program is free and open to the public.