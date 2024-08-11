Parks Place welcomes DHMC CARES Van

Bellows Falls- On Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Community Awareness and Research Education Program from Dartmouth-Hitchcock will be at Parks Place Community Resource Center in Bellows Falls, Vt. This program brings free, no-hassle blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings to individuals over the age of 18. Their goal is to help educate people who might not be aware of their risk for heart disease. The CARES team sees themselves as the first step in “spinning the web of community connections to support heart-healthy living for the residents of rural New England.”

To learn more about this event or other events at Parks Place, please call 802-463-9927. To learn how you can support HVC CARES, please contact Dorothy Heinrichs at 203-257-2689 or Dorothy.B.Heinrichs@hitchcock.org.