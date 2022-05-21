ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Due to the dry conditions, the State of Vermont and Rockingham fire officials have imposed an outdoor burning ban. Burn permits are required at any time of the year regardless of weather conditions. You should be aware that all outdoor burning should be under control at all times, even with a burn permit. If the outdoor burn is not controlled, and a response by a department is required by town ordinance, you will be charged by the Town Fire Warden for the assistance to put the fire out. Outdoor fire pits should be covered by a screen when in use. The Town Fire Warden responds to all complaints for illegal burns or nuisance burns. Only brush should be burned. No household trash, tires, or mattresses should be burned. The number to call for burn permits is 802-376-3936, Larry White, Town Fire Warden.