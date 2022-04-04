Organizations call for Diaper Drive donations

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Chroma Technology and Parks Place Community Resource Center are partnering to host a month-long diaper drive in April to stock up on much needed diaper sizes for the Time for a Change Diaper Bank.

Decorated donation boxes will be available inside Chroma for employees to donate diapers and wipes, and a box for public donations will be available during business hours on Parks Place’s front porch, located at 44 School St. Ext., next to Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls.

The Time for a Change Diaper Bank was founded in 2016 by a Vermont Community Foundation Spark Grant, and is a collaborative effort between Building Bright Futures, Youth Services, the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, WNESU, and Parks Place. Housed in the Parks Place building, it provides community members access to free diapers and wipes and was heavily utilized during the pandemic lockdown. Because of this, the drive is seeking to replenish diapers in larger sizes, specifically sizes 4–6, along with pull-ups and wipes.

For more information, call 802-463-9927.