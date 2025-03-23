North Star Health community forums

REGION – Health care is more complicated and costlier than ever. With rising insurance premiums and critical health care programs under threat, what does this mean for patients and their access to care?

North Star Health invites community members to a series of forums to discuss the financial challenges facing local health centers, and what it means for patients. Attendees will gain insight into the current state of health care in our region, learn how providers are compensated for the care they give, and hear about ongoing efforts to protect access to essential services.

Dates times, and locations are as follows: Springfield, Vt., April 9, 8:30-10 a.m., at North Star Health Cafeteria and via Microsoft Teams; Londonderry, Vt., April 15, 9-10:30 a.m., at Neighborhood Connections; Charlestown, N.H., April 23, 8:30-10 a.m., at the Charlestown Senior Center; and Ludlow, Vt., May 12, 8:30-10 a.m., at the Ludlow Community Center.

Registration for in-person meetings is requested, but not required. Registration links can be found at www.northstarfqhc.org/communityforum. Breakfast refreshments will be served.