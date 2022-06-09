News from Senior Solutions

REGION – How did the Senior Solutions Memory Café Kickoff go on May 18? “It was like magic!” says Volunteer Manager Vicki Mastroianni. The Brattleboro American Legion graciously hosted 25 people from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and their hospitality made everyone feel like royalty. Senior Solutions volunteers included Elizabeth Cole and Laurentia Batchelder, plus community volunteers, Reverend Janice Chilek and Brattleboro Hospice Program Manager Patty Dunn.

Everyone was able to mix and mingle in this welcoming atmosphere. People soon became fast friends. The American Legion space was large enough to set aside one area for caregivers and another for their loved ones. According to Vicki, “Patty did a fantastic, warm, and engaging job as the support group leader.” Laurentia organized lots of activities, including coloring, singing to Reverend Chilek’s guitar playing, and playing cards. Volunteer Visitor staff Patti Crimmin-Greenan and Susan Triplett, along with volunteer Elizabeth Cole, circulated to make sure everyone was having fun.

To learn more about the Memory Clinic program and what is being planned in Springfield and in the Upper Valley this June, please go to our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

New to Medicare Zoom Classes

The New to Medicare Zoom classes are being held once a month. If you or a loved one will be eligible for the federal program this coming year, you will want to take the class and learn the many choices you will need to make when selecting your Medicare Plan. We do not charge for the class, nor do we sell any Medicare products. We want to educate everyone about what is involved and how to understand the system. You will be able to select a plan to suit your medical situation and your financial profile. Feel free to ask questions and even schedule a follow-up phone appointment with our Medicare team. Please don’t wait until the Open Enrollment date to start planning. Open enrollment is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

West River 100% Campaign

Jamaica, Townshend, and Wardsboro had been holding drop-in sessions at a variety of locations, assisting residents to complete Seasonal Heating Fuel Assistance and 3SquaresVT food benefit applications. The final session took place on Tuesday, May 27 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the West Townshend Farmers Market. Stay tuned for additional 100% Community Campaigns.

If you missed these sessions, please call our HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669 or toll free at 1-866-673-8376 and ask about these benefits for those of us who are 60 and older or disabled. Sadly, more than 60% of us who are eligible for the food and fuel benefits do not participate in the programs. With the current inflation rate, that means we are leaving a lot of money in the federal government’s bank account.

May was Older Americans Month

All May, our senior centers celebrated and provided additional events and programs for the communities they serve. The theme this year has been “Age My Way.”

But of course, here at Senior Solutions, every month is older Americans month! We wound up our request for grant proposals on May 31. We have been offering grants to area nonprofits whose missions mirror ours: serving aging Vermont adults. We have received over 13 applications. Proposals will be reviewed starting in June. This program is funded through our ARPA Grant.