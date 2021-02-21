New grief support group via Zoom

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Area Hospice is pleased to announce the start of a new Grief Support Group for anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one. The group will be a “mixed loss” group comprising of people with different types of death loss –spouse or partner, parent, adult child, sibling, etc. The group will be limited to eight people and will be take place on Zoom. We can help you get set up with Zoom if needed.

The group will meet weekly Mondays, from 10-11 a.m., starting March 1, 2021. The facilitator will be Walter Slowinski, a long-time Brattleboro Area Hospice bereavement volunteer and experienced group leader. This will be an ongoing group allowing people to join after the start date.

To register for the group, please contact Lars Hunter, Bereavement Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775 ext. 104 or lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org.

The group is sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice. Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community. Support groups offer a safe, mutually supportive environment for sharing experiences through discussion, readings, and suggestions for moving through grief. No prior connection with hospice is necessary in order to participate.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, community-based, nonprofit volunteer organization that provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs. Hospice is locally funded and provides services free of charge. Hospice is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. For more information, call 802-257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org.